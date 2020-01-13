January 13, 2020 - 12:27 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The global grape seed oil market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period Global Grape Seed Oil Market: About this market This grape seed oil market analysis considers sales from mechanical extraction and chemical extraction types. Our study also finds the sales of grape seed oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grape Seed Oil Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831858/?utm_source=GNW

In 2019, the mechanical extraction segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as preserving the natural structure of grape seed oil will play a significant role in the mechanical extraction segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global grape seed oil market report looks at factors such as application of grape seed oil in cosmetics, health benefits of consuming grape seed oil, and increasing number of distribution channels. However, availability of substitute products, effect of climate change on grape yield, and high transportation cost and low market price may hamper the growth of the grape seed oil industry over the forecast period.



Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Overview

Increasing application of grape seed oil in cosmetics

Grape seed oil is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, which are helpful in moisturizing the skin, healing acne, lightening skin, tightening pores, and reducing the appearance of scars. Grape seed oil also contains linolenic acid and powerful antioxidants such as procyanidin oligomers which help stimulate hair growth. Owing to the benefits of using grape seed oil many cosmetics manufacturers include grape seed oil as an ingredient and preservative in cosmetic products such as soaps, lotions, creams, and other body care and hair care products. This increasing application of grape seed oil in cosmetics will lead to the expansion of the global grape seed oil market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Therapeutic use of grape seed oil

Using grape seed oil for a therapeutic massage is known to provide numerous benefits such as regenerating damaged skin, reducing body pain, improving sleep quality, reducing stress levels, alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy on the skin, treating migraines and chronic headaches, and easing the discomfort of labor. The presence of vitamins, minerals, and proteins in grape seed oil makes it ideal for body massage. Also, aromatherapy through grape seed oil is known to provide various physiological and psychological benefits, which will be a positive trend influencing the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global grape seed oil market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grape seed oil manufacturers, that include Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berjé Inc., Costa D’Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.

Also, the grape seed oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________ Clare: [email protected] US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (January 13, 2020 - 12:27 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia