The Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Anticipated to Reach $134.96 Billion by End of the Forecast Period, 2019-2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market: Focus on Type (ULSFO and VLSFO), Application, Comparative Analysis and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Key Questions Answered in this Report: What are the trends in the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market across different regions?

For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market?

Which type of marine oil is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market during 2019-2029?

Which are the key application areas for which different IMO 2020 compliant marine oil experienced high demand in 2018, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of marine oil during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for IMO 2020 compliant marine oil? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth through the period 2019-2029?

Which are the consumption patterns of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2029? Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Forecast, 2019-2029 The IMO 2020 compliant marine oil industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.42% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Asia-Pacific dominated the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market with a share of 48.14% in 2019. Asia-Pacific, including the major countries, such as Singapore and China, is the most prominent region for the IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major part of country being in emission-control areas, utilizing the compliant fuel oil. The global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market has gained widespread importance since it has the potential to bring about positive changes in the marine environment with the reduction of sulphur oxide produced by ships and act as a long-term fuel alternative in the decarbonization of international shipping. However, high operating cost of IMO 2020 compliant marine oil and growing preference for alternatives are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth. Expert Quote The maritime shipping industry is facing challenges with regard to cutting greenhouse gases and engine exhaust emissions from their ships. The IMO 2020 rule is expected to bring in significant benefits for the environment and human health. However, the change in sulfur limits is expected to have wide-ranging impact for the global shipping and refining industries. Scope of the Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market The IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of type, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. Market Segmentation The IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market is further segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Detailed description about the MARPOL regulation and alternatives to comply with the rule are also analyzed in the study. The ultra-low sulfur fuel oil segment dominated the global IMO 2020 compliant marine oil market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary 1 Market Dynamics 1.1 Market Drivers 1.2 Market Restraints 1.3 Market Opportunities 1.4 Market Challenges 2 Competitive Landscape 2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies 2.1.1 Product Launches 2.1.2 Business Expansions 2.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures 3 Industry Analysis 3.1 Supply Chain Analysis 3.2 Demand and Supply Analysis 3.3 Industry Attractiveness for IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market 3.4 Opportunity Matrix Analysis 3.5 Future Trends 3.6 Major Bunkering Ports 4 International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Regulation 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Considerations 5 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market (by Comparative Analysis), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029) 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Comparative Analysis of Alternatives Available 5.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) 5.4 Scrubbers 5.5 Others 6 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029) 6.1 Market Overview 6.2 Distillate/Marine Gas Oil (MGO)/Ultra-low Sulfur Marine Oil (ULSFO) 6.3 Very-Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) 7 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market (by Application), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2029) 7.1 Market Overview 7.2 Oil Tankers 7.3 Bulk Carriers 7.4 General Cargo 7.5 Container Ships 7.6 Others 8 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029) 8.1 Market Overview 8.2 Asia-Pacific 8.3 North America 8.4 Europe 8.5 Rest-of-the-World 9 Company Profiles 9.1 Overview 9.3 BP p.l.c. 9.4 Chevron Corporation 9.5 China Petrochemical Corporation 9.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation 9.7 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LTD 9.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 9.9 PetroChina Company Limited 9.10 Petrobras 9.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc 9.12 Total 9.13 IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Bunker Suppliers Profile 9.14 China Cosco Shipping 9.15 Clipper Oil 9.16 Marquard & Bahls 9.17 Peninsula Petroleum Limited 9.18 SK Shipping Co., Ltd. 10 Report Scope and Methodology 10.1 Report Scope 10.2 Global IMO 2020 Compliant Marine Oil Market Research Methodology 10.2.1 Assumptions 10.2.2 Limitations 10.2.3 Primary Data Sources 10.2.4 Secondary Data Sources 10.2.5 Data Triangulation 10.2.6 Market Estimation and Forecast For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxgobq View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005679/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





