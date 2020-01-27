The Global Industrial Power Supply Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Power Supply Market by Type (AC-DC Converter, DC-DC Converter, DC-AC Inverter), Output Power (Low Output (up to 1,000 kW), Medium Output (1,000 W-10 kW), High Output (10-75 kW), High Output (75-150 kW), Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The widespread use of consumer electronics and stringent RoHS compliance, as well as the rising demand for automation devices in street lighting and industrial applications, is expected to fuel the industrial power supply industry.

Furthermore, developing nations are increasing investments in infrastructure developments for an economic boost. Also, the industrial and manufacturing sectors require a continuous and reliable power supply, and the growth of these sectors is expected to shape the future dynamics. Consequently, the growing need for an uninterrupted power supply is likely to drive the industrial power supply market growth during the forecast period.

The AC-DC converter segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the industrial power supply market share. These converters are suitable for consumer devices, medical devices, industrial & process control systems, measurement equipment, semiconductor fabrication equipment, and defense applications. The escalating demand for DC power sources in various industrial & medical applications is expected to drive the AC-DC converter segment in the industrial power supply industry during the forecast period.

The lighting segment is projected to dominate the industrial power supply market during the forecast period

The lighting segment has shown considerable growth and is continuing to accelerate at a healthy pace due to its advantages over traditional lighting solutions. LED lighting finds application in several areas such as automotive lighting, traffic signals, historical places lighting, electronic displays, street lighting, factory lighting, medical lighting, and space lighting. Consequently, the demand for LED lights in industrial & street lighting combined with government initiatives such as providing LED lights at subsidized rate is predicted to propel this segment in the industrial power supply market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024

The Asia Pacific region is currently the largest market for industrial power supply, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for the maximum share in Asia Pacific in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

The increase in demand for industrial power supply in Asia Pacific is due to the growing demand for power supply devices from the automotive and petroleum & natural gas industry together with promising government initiatives. The increasing investments for infrastructure development are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial power supply market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Some of the Insights of Industry Experts

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Power Supply Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Product Type

4.3 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Output Power

4.4 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Vertical

4.5 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

6 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC-DC Converter

6.3 DC-DC Converter

6.4 DC-AC Inverter

7 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Output Power

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low Output (Up to 1,000 W)

7.3 Medium Output (1,000 W-10 kW)

7.4 High Output (10-75 kW)

7.5 High Output (75-150 kW)

8 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lighting

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.4 Transportation

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.6 Military & Aerospace

8.7 Telecommunication

8.8 Medical & Healthcare

9 Industrial Power Supply Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Acopian

Amara Raja Power Systems

Artesyn Embedded Power

Cosel

CUI

Delta Electronics

FSP

Magna Power

MEAN WELL

MTM Power

Murata Power Solutions

Phoenix Contact

Power Control Systems

Power Innovation

Puls

Regatron

Siemens

TDK Lambda

XP Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apqk2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005260/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020