The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2030 Featuring 87 In-depth Company Profiles (Products, Capacities, Production Processes, Target Markets & Commercial Activities)

The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles, sanitary products and consumer goods. The market is heavily concentrated in countries with significant forestry industries.
The latest edition of the report features a wide range of new information including:
Expanded analysis for the market for cellulose nanocrystals.
New figures on market size in revenues (Millions USD), by cellulose type. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.
New figures on regional market size in tons and revenues. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.
Roadmap for commercial nanocellulose commercial applications
In-depth analysis of the market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.
Expanded profiles on nanocellulose producers including recent activities to December 2019.
The use of nanocellulose offers environmentally friendly solutions and a petroleum-based alternative for a range of industries including automotive composites and packaging. Wood products have also grown in prominence recently in construction allowing for buildings that can be constructed faster, are strong, lightweight and offer improved insulation and noise reduction.
The use of nanocellulose in buildings offer enhanced thermal insulation capability and mechanical properties that contribute to energy savings, less usage of environmentally harmful materials, and reduction of adverse environmental impacts.
Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging films, paper & board, composites, paints, coatings & films, biomedical applications (e.g., pharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery, tissue engineering materials), textiles, oil & gas, filtration, cement, sensors, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.
Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), seeking commercial application in high volume industries such as paper & board, composites and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and adding production of Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications.
Celluforce is investing in upgrading their CNC capability and Melodea is establishing a 35 ton per annum CNC plant in Sweden with plans for a 200 ton per annum facility in Israel by 2022.
Report contents include:
In-depth analysis of the global market for nanocellulose products, applications, producers, product developers and products
Nanocellulose applications by industry, matrix material and product. Applications are assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of nanocellulose consumption by application.
The readiness of nanocellulose-based solution for each industry and nanomaterials working concentration in material application. Contribution of nano cellulose to improved performance in each application.
Assessment of nanocellulose market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.
Examples of successful markets and products.
Competitive landscape for nanocellulose among other similar additives.
Global nanocellulose production capacities, by producer and type of nanocellulose.
Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose.
Current nanocellulose products (cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose).
Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company.
Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including revenues, growth rates, pricing, and market challenges.
Revenues and tonnage demand for end-user markets for nanocellulose.
The regional analysis of the market for nanocellulose.
87 In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market snapshot 1.2 Markets and applications 1.3 Nanocellulose production capacities, in tons 1.3.1 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019 1.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019 1.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019 1.4 Main market opportunities in nanocellulose 1.5 Global production of nanocellulose 1.5.1 Production plants and production status 1.6 Market trends in nanocellulose 1.7 Market and technical challenges in nanocellulose 1.8 Global nanocellulose market size 1.8.1 The market for nanocellulose in 2017 1.8.2 The market for nanocellulose in 2018 1.8.3 Current nanocellulose commercial products 1.8.4 Global nanocellulose market, 2018-2030, tons 1.8.5 Nanocellulose market by region
4 Market Structure For Nanocellulose 4.1 Volume of industry demand for nanocellulose 4.2 Current end users for nanocellulose, by market and company
5 SWOT Analysis
6 Regulations and Standards
7 Government Funding For Nanocellulose
8 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9 Nanocellulose Supply Chain
10 Nanocellulose Pricing
11 Nanocellulose Patents and Publications
12 Competing Materials
13 Markets For Nanocellulose 13.1 Nanocellulose In Plastics and Composites 13.1.1 Trends in the plastics and composites market and nanocellulose solutions 13.1.2 Comparison of nanocellulose tother composite materials 13.1.3 Applications 13.1.3.1 By cellulose type 13.1.3.2 Applications roadmap 13.1.4 Global market for nanocellulose in composites 13.2 Nanocellulose In Aircraft and Aerospace 13.3 Nanocellulose In Automotive 13.4 Nanocellulose In Construction and Buildings 13.5 Nanocellulose in Paper and Board/Packaging 13.6 Nanocellulose in Textiles and Apparel 13.7 Nanocellulose in Biomedicine and Healthcare 13.8 Nanocellulose in Paints and Coatings 13.9 Nanocellulose in Aerogels 13.10 Nanocellulose in Oil and Gas 13.11 Nanocellulose In Filtration 13.12 Nanocellulose In Rheology Modifiers 13.13 Nanocellulose in Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics 13.14 Nanocellulose in 3D Printing
14 Nanocellulose Current and Potential Applications Analysis 14.1 Potential for high-volume consuming nanocellulose applications 14.1.1 Polymer composite parts 14.1.2 Bioplastics 14.1.3 Packaging films 14.1.4 Aerogels 14.1.5 Construction materials 14.1.5.1 Cement 14.1.5.2 Ultra-high-performance concrete 14.1.6 Paint and coatings additives 14.1.7 Hygiene and absorbent products 14.1.8 Tyres 14.2 Potential global nanocellulose demand by application