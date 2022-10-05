5 hours ago
ADNOC CEO: Continued investment in oil and gas critical for energy security, economic progress
6 hours ago
WTO: Energy crisis will cause a slowdown in global trade growth
7 hours ago
U.S. steps away from flagship lithium project with Berkshire
8 hours ago
Europe’s gas crisis set to deepen after winter drains reserves
9 hours ago
OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to oil production despite U.S. pressure
10 hours ago
Schlumberger partners with Gradiant to sustainably produce battery-grade lithium compounds

The global market for HTFs size is estimated to USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027

