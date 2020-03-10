March 9, 2020 - 6:37 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The Global Metallurgical Coal Market is expected to grow by USD 14.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global metallurgical coal market and it is poised to grow by USD 14. 91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724788/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global metallurgical coal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for steel.In addition, advances in the mining industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global metallurgical coal market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global metallurgical coal market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Steelmaking



• Non-steelmaking



Geographic Segmentation:

• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA



Key Trends for global metallurgical coal market growth

This study identifies advances in the mining industry as the prime reasons driving the global metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global metallurgical coal market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global metallurgical coal market, including some of the vendors such as Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd. and Vale SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

