17 mins ago
Oil analyst: Prices will climb over the next 9 months
1 hour ago
Shell CEO calls for higher taxes to protect consumers
2 hours ago
U.S. shale producers to stay on sidelines if OPEC+ slashes output
3 hours ago
Aramco: Spare oil capacity risks complete erosion when China reopens
4 hours ago
U.S. and Mexico extend energy discussions after failing to resolve dispute
5 hours ago
Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

The Global Phenol Market is expected to grow by $5.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period

