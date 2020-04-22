The hunt for oil storage space is on — here’s how it works and why it matters

CNBC

An unprecedented collapse in U.S. oil prices has prompted energy market participants to reflect on the difficulty and costs of storing crude.

At a time when the coronavirus crisis continues to crush global demand, the world is awash with oil and quickly running out of places to put it.

The May WTI contract, which expired on Tuesday, settled at $10.01 a barrel. It had closed at a discount of $37.63 in the previous session.

Wild swings in the May contract for WTI this week were thought to have been exaggerated by its imminent expiration, leaving many concerned the situation could repeat itself when the June contract expires next month.

The contract for June delivery of WTI traded at $10.85 on Wednesday morning, down over 6%. It had plummeted more than 40% in the previous session.

Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude stood at $17.01, nearly 12% lower.