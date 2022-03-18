51 seconds ago
Swiss Re cuts fossil fuel cover for oil, gas to protect climate
1 hour ago
Germany could replace half its imported Russian gas this year – industry group
2 hours ago
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 decline
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count had no change this week, remains at 663
3 hours ago
Buffett dives deeper into Occidental with share purchases
4 hours ago
Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl

The International Energy Agency Warns Of An Oil Supply Shock As 30% Of Russian Production Could Go Offline Soon. A Hedged Bet On Oil Going Higher.

