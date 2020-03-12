1 day ago
Matador Resources Company Provides Update on 2020 Operational Plan
1 day ago
Market Snapshot: Stock futures slide after Tuesday’s rebound
1 day ago
Transglobe Energy Corporation announces revised 2020 budget and guidance
1 day ago
Market Extra: Oil market crash exposes liquidity drought in corporate debt trading
1 day ago
Seven Generations Energy Reduces 2020 Capital Investment Plan in Response to Challenging Global Energy Prices
2 days ago
Nuverra Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

The Latest Market Sell-Off Is an Opportunity to Buy These 4 Stocks

in Press Releases   by
 March 12, 2020 - 8:33 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts




The Latest Market Sell-Off Is an Opportunity to Buy These 4 Stocks

Right now the market looks like a boulder rolling downhill. The S&P 500 is down over 17% from 52-week highs, and as of this writing is down over 7% today alone. Fear is running rampant as the headlines are dominated by the coronavirus and a crude oil price war with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

But don't let a market sell-off like this go to waste. Here are four consumer-goods stocks that are intriguing buying opportunities.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 12, 2020 - 8:33 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice