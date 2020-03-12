The Latest Market Sell-Off Is an Opportunity to Buy These 4 Stocks

Right now the market looks like a boulder rolling downhill. The S&P 500 is down over 17% from 52-week highs, and as of this writing is down over 7% today alone. Fear is running rampant as the headlines are dominated by the coronavirus and a crude oil price war with Saudi Arabia and Russia.
But don't let a market sell-off like this go to waste. Here are four consumer-goods stocks that are intriguing buying opportunities.
Image source: Getty Images.
Continue reading
Source: Motley Fool
(March 12, 2020 - 8:33 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com