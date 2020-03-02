The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Gulfport Energy Corporation Investors (GPOR)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Gulfport Energy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

