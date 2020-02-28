‘The new frontier of oil’: Latin America’s newest crude-producing nation to hold pivotal election

CNBC

An upcoming election in one of the smallest and poorest countries in South America is set to decide on a new government to oversee the highest amount of oil per person of any country in the world.

Guyana, a country of about 750,000 which shares a border with Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela in the northeast of South America, will hold a general election on Monday.

The vote comes at a time of heightened global intrigue, given the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has projected the country will record the fastest rate of economic growth worldwide this year.

“It looks like the excitement stems from two areas — the size of Guyana’s reserves and what that means for the economy, as well as the timing/optics of developing a major new oil project just as global attention turns to the climate crisis,” Cailin Birch, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told CNBC via email.

The Fund believes real annualized GDP (gross domestic product) in Guyana will balloon almost 86% in 2020. That’s up from 4.4% last year. To be sure, the IMF’s estimated rate of economic growth in Guyana is 40 times that of what is expected from the U.S. — the world’s largest economy.

Analysts have told CNBC that the reason Guyana can expect to record such an explosive rate of economic expansion stems from the fact it has just become Latin America’s newest crude-producing nation.

“Guyana is the new frontier of oil,” Diego Moya-Ocampos, principal political analyst for Latin America at IHS Markit, told CNBC via telephone.

“The country of about 750,000 people produces around 52,000 barrels per day at present — but, after 2025, production could be over 750,000 barrels per day. That’s one barrel per day for every Guyanese person.”

“That’s a lot of oil,” Moya-Ocampos said.