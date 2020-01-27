January 27, 2020 - 1:19 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The Oil and Gas Fishing Market is expected to grow by USD 1.48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period Global Oil and Gas Fishing Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the oil and gas fishing market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 48 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. New York, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Fishing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842254/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on oil and gas fishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Rising global demand for oil and gas. In addition, increasing adoption of rigless well intervention is anticipated to boost the growth of the oil and gas fishing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The oil and gas fishing market is segmented as below:

Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for oil and gas fishing market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of rigless well intervention as the prime reasons driving the oil and gas fishing market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in oil and gas fishing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oil and gas fishing market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Ltd., Ardyne Technologies, Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Weatherford International Plc and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



