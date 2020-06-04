EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration now open

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN! Please join us this August 17-19, 2020 on our 25th Anniversary of The Oil & Gas Conference.

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented solutions, this year’s conference will be the first hybrid digital and in-person conference in our 25 years of hosting the conference. We will be bringing EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference to our presenter’s and sponsors backyard in our host cities – Denver, Dallas, Houston and Calgary.

What this means is that there will be a virtual component with a small (50-150 person live attendees depending on health guidelines in August for each particular city) in person audience in each of the host cities.

Presenters and attendees are invited to participate at venues in host cities or in your own offices depending on your unique situations. Companies and industry experts to present and facilitate breakout sessions that will be digitally broadcast live to all our conference attendees. One on one meetings will be facilitated over video conferencing.

This digital element will allow us to reach a geographically diverse group of investors including investment hubs in Europe and Asia.

