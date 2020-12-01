The Energy Venture Investment Summit: SAVE THE DATE: See you on February 10-11, 2021!

25 seconds ago
ExxonMobil to Prioritize Capital Investments on High-Value Assets
Sandridge gets $30mm bridge loan from Icahn
Exxon Mobil To Write Down Natural Gas Properties by Up to $20 Billion and Cut Project Spending
EarthRenew Announces Lease Renewal and Feedstock Agreement for Its Flagship Facility Co-Located at Cattleland Feedyards’ Site
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Secures Significant 2 MW Follow-On Order From Fortune Global 500 Company, Ecopetrol – Colombia’s Largest National Petroleum Company

Oil & Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: SAVE THE DATE! The Energy Venture Investment Summit, on February 10-11, 2021. Registration opening soon. See YOU in February!

Due to the pandemic, the conference will be hosted virtually on EnerCom’s proprietary energy news platform, Oil & Gas 360®, targeting more than 25,000 energy professionals and investors.

 

 

About EnerCom:

EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc., was built with a vision of being a trusted advisor to the global energy industry and energy capital markets. EnerCom’s solutions are client based. Our industry knowledge supports the delivery of our high-quality, value added services. Our clients trust our experience delivering integrated marketing and corporate branding programs. We are passionate about the energy industry and our clients, and we work to generate that same excitement with our client’s targeted markets. We provide each client with market and financial analysis, graphic and design support and unmatched industry insight. We use our contacts, experience and know-how to position your company to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

