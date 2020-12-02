3 hours ago
The Energy Venture Investment Summit: SAVE THE DATE: See you on February 10-11, 2021!
5 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Women In Energy Video Interview: A different take on ESG with Susan Fakharzadeh – Pt 2
10 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.7 million barrels
11 hours ago
Western Anadarko Basin Assets Formerly Known and Managed as FourPoint Energy are Renamed and Merged into new Maverick Natural Resources Subsidiary Unbridled Resources
11 hours ago
Lowering your OPEX has never been easier…do you have spare $$$ to lose?
12 hours ago
Successful Completion of the Divestment of Sasol’s 50% Interest in the Lake Charles Chemical Project Base Chemicals Business; Covenant Amendment for 31 December 2020 and Sasol Investor Update

Publisher’s Note: SAVE THE DATE! The Energy Venture Investment Summit, on February 10-11, 2021. Registration opening soon. See YOU in February!

Due to the pandemic, the conference will be hosted virtually on EnerCom’s proprietary energy news platform, Oil & Gas 360®, targeting more than 25,000 energy professionals and investors.

 

 

The Energy Venture Investment Summit: SAVE THE DATE: See you on February 10-11, 2021!- oil and gas 360

 

About EnerCom:

EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc., was built with a vision of being a trusted advisor to the global energy industry and energy capital markets. EnerCom’s solutions are client based. Our industry knowledge supports the delivery of our high-quality, value added services. Our clients trust our experience delivering integrated marketing and corporate branding programs. We are passionate about the energy industry and our clients, and we work to generate that same excitement with our client’s targeted markets. We provide each client with market and financial analysis, graphic and design support and unmatched industry insight. We use our contacts, experience and know-how to position your company to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

