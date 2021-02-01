EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines invite you to The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 10 – 11, 2021

Oil & Gas 360

EnerCom, Inc., a nationally recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, announce a preliminary list of Presenting Companies and Keynote speakers for the first annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines Wednesday, February 10th – Thursday, February 11th, 2021. Due to the pandemic, the conference will be hosted virtually on EnerCom’s proprietary energy news platform, Oil & Gas 360®, targeting more than 25,000 energy professionals and investors.

The preliminary group of featured presenters include companies within the air quality and methane monitoring, renewable natural gas, carbon capture, advanced instruments, geothermal, solar, innovative water management, drilling waste recycling, AI document analytics and utility-scale ocean wave power industry segments.

Qualified members of the investment community are invited to request meetings with management teams from the conference’s lineup. Meetings will take virtually February 10 and 11.

Keynote speakers and panel discussions includes:

Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Oilfield Services – With the recent completion of the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada (“OneStim®”), Liberty Oilfield Services has laid the foundation for a new era of technology and sustainability in the oil and gas industry. Chris will discuss his thoughts on adoption of technology in the oilfield and key trends driving the future of the energy industry.

With the recent completion of the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada (“OneStim®”), Liberty Oilfield Services has laid the foundation for a new era of technology and sustainability in the oil and gas industry. Chris will discuss his thoughts on adoption of technology in the oilfield and key trends driving the future of the energy industry. Venture Capital Panel discussion lead by Roger Royse, partner in the Palo Alto office of Haynes and Boone, LLP and practices in the areas of corporate and securities law, domestic and international tax, mergers and acquisitions, and fund formation. The panel will feature VC fund managers from Energy Foundry, Blue Bear Capital and Piva Capital who will give their perspectives on the energy landscape and where investment is needed.

Company lineup as of February 1, 2021 includes:

Presenting companies are being added daily. Please visit the conference website at www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit for the most up to date list and schedule of events.

Summit Format: The event will provide invited presenters a venue to give a ten-minute live webcast presentation and post-presentation Q&A; and the ability to schedule virtual one-on-one meetings. The conference presentations and post-presentation Q&A will be hosted on EnerCom’s Oil & Gas 360 news website at www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to attend the live presentation and post-presentation Q&A sessions. Replays of the event will be available to subscribers of EnerCom’s O.il & Gas 360 news website at www.oilandgas360.com.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange virtual one-on-one meetings with the attending investors. Advanced registration for qualified investors is required to request meetings. Investment professionals can register for the event through the conference website at www.oilandgas360.com/theinvestmentsummit.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is currently accepting requests to present during The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom. Space is limited. The fee for presenting is $1,500 and $1,200 for Colorado School of Mines alumni companies. Awards will be given to top presenters, including a presentation opportunity at EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, August 15th -18th 2021. Please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected] or 303.296.8834; or Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D. at [email protected] or 303-241-5209 with any questions and for conference participation details.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Aaron Vandeford at [email protected] or 303.296.8834; or Emily Kelton at [email protected] or 303.273.3148.

