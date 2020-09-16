28 seconds ago
2 hours ago
BP targets sale of 600,000 boe/d capacity by 2025 to shrink upstream unit
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.4 million barrels
6 hours ago
Hurricane’s heavy rains to dampen fuel demand, offshore sites closed
7 hours ago
EU Warns that ties with Turkey are at a ‘watershed moment’ – or a fork in the road about to happen
8 hours ago
U.S. Energy Development Corporation Announces $8.5 Million Co-Development in the Permian Shale

The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Comtock Resources – A management update

Comstock Resources Announces Common Stock Offering-oil and gas 360

Comstock Resources


Comstock Resources is based in Frisco, Texas and is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas with operations concentrated in Louisiana, Texas and North Dakota. Our common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRK.


In August 2018 we closed our agreement with Jerry Jones, Dallas businessman and owner of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club Ltd., under which he contributed oil and gas properties in North Dakota in exchange for common stock in the Company. The contribution provided us with substantial cash flow to invest in our high return Haynesville shale drilling program and the capital to further grow our drilling prospect inventory through acquisitions of additional properties in the Haynesville shale. The equity contribution, coupled with the refinancing of our debt at that time, positioned Comstock to be able to achieve greater size and scale in the Haynesville shale.


At The Oil & Gas Conference by EnerCom

