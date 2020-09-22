The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: DCP Midstream – The leaders in midstream





Bill Johnson

Group Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer

Bill Johnson is the group vice president and chief transformation officer for DCP Midstream, a Denver based Fortune 500 energy company. He is responsible for engineering, projects, information technology, operations technology, digital solutions and the company's integrated collaboration center.



Bill joined DCP in 2011, with nearly 20 years of experience in the refining and chemical industries. Prior to his current position at DCP, he served as their vice president of operations for the north and Permian business units. He was also the vice president of technical services, responsible for regional engineering, corporate reliability, compression services, measurement and communications. Prior to joining DCP, Bill held management positions in project engineering, operations, reliability and maintenance, turnarounds, corporate engineering and plant management at multiple chemical and refining plant sites as well as at corporate headquarters for Arco Chemical, Lyondell and LyondellBasell.



Bill is a Trustee on the board of the Colorado Symphony, serves on the executive board of Von's Vision (the charitable foundation of Denver Bronco's linebacker, Von Miller) and on the advisory committee for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science's Institute for Science and Policy. Bill has previously served on the boards of directors for the Houston East End Chamber of Commerce, the Houston area Wendel D Ley Family YMCA, and as chairperson of the Houston Chapter of the Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals.



Bill has published multiple technical papers. He has served as facilitator, panelist and keynote speaker at national and international conferences. He continues to be an in-demand speaker, especially on the topics of change, transformation, culture and leadership.



Bill received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University.