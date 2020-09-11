7 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Enverus – Don’t call it a comeback in the oil and gas space

A fantastic summary of the markets and key updates on the recovery on the horizon.

Enverus


Enverus has more than 1,000 employees around the globe and serves more than 5,000 customers across 50 countries. We are headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Oklahoma City; Midland, Texas; New York; Oklahoma City; Savannah, Tennessee; Bangalore, India; Calgary, Alberta; London; Santander, Spain; Singapore; and Stonehouse, U.K.

Presented by Bernadette Johnson, Vice President, Strategic Analytics

Ms. Johnson has extensive experience providing crude and natural gas market fundamentals analysis and advisory services to various players in the North American energy markets.

Responsibilities include consulting for investment firms active in the natural gas, oil, and NGL industries with specific focus on financial trading, production, infrastructure, midstream, and storage.

Specialties: data driven fundamentals analysis, M&A market due diligence, evolving supply/demand dynamics, price/spread forecasting, strategic planning, natural gas and crude trading, natural gas and crude production management, energy markets fundamental analysis, risk management & hedging, presentation development and delivery to Executive Teams, and C-Level Executives. 


