The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation

GeoPark
GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.
Our strengths:
- Successful and experienced management and technical teams;
- Track record of year-after-year production, reserve and cash-flow growth;
- Attractive portfolio of high-potential oil and gas assets;
- Strong balance sheet with supporting cash flow;
- Conservative, risk-balanced approach to business;
- Active portfolio of new project opportunities across Latin America;
- Extensive network of partners and the capital to support new growth; and
- In-house culture of commitment, care and excellence.
GeoPark is currently ranked the third-largest oil operator in Colombia and the first private oil and gas producer in Chile. It also has a non-operating working interest in one of the largest non-associated gas field in Brazil. GeoPark is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GPRK).
