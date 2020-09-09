The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation

GeoPark





GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

Our strengths:

Successful and experienced management and technical teams;

Track record of year-after-year production, reserve and cash-flow growth;

Attractive portfolio of high-potential oil and gas assets;

Strong balance sheet with supporting cash flow;

Conservative, risk-balanced approach to business;

Active portfolio of new project opportunities across Latin America;

Extensive network of partners and the capital to support new growth; and

In-house culture of commitment, care and excellence.

GeoPark is currently ranked the third-largest oil operator in Colombia and the first private oil and gas producer in Chile. It also has a non-operating working interest in one of the largest non-associated gas field in Brazil. GeoPark is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GPRK).