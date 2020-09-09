14 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/9/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
42 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference: The ESG Panel- Exploring the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG
2 hours ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation
5 hours ago
Hess is “Optimistic” Guyana Government Will Approve Latest Stabroek Block Discovery, Hess CEO
5 hours ago
New York Hedge Fund buys stake in Noble Energy, eyes to nix Chevron acquisition
6 hours ago
Data Shows – Despite Historic Drop in Crude Oil, Pure Gas Plays Set to Rise

The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation

in 360 Company Releases / Closing Bell Story‎ / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by




GeoPark oil and gas 360

GeoPark


GeoPark is a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

Our strengths:

  • Successful and experienced management and technical teams;
  • Track record of year-after-year production, reserve and cash-flow growth;
  • Attractive portfolio of high-potential oil and gas assets;
  • Strong balance sheet with supporting cash flow;
  • Conservative, risk-balanced approach to business;
  • Active portfolio of new project opportunities across Latin America;
  • Extensive network of partners and the capital to support new growth; and
  • In-house culture of commitment, care and excellence.

GeoPark is currently ranked the third-largest oil operator in Colombia and the first private oil and gas producer in Chile. It also has a non-operating working interest in one of the largest non-associated gas field in Brazil. GeoPark is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GPRK).

Presented by Jim Park, CEO, GeoPark

At The Oil & Gas Conference by EnerCom

Fill out the form below and you will get the presentation link, and be re-directed to the download location. If you have any questions please contact us.

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.