The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Infrastructure Net – The the network you need, where you need it

We had the privilege of Mark Slaughter, Chief Executive Officer, for Infrastructure Net, stop by The Oil & Gas Conference to present their solution to the oilfield communication problems. In the not to distant past, data was on paper, and took weeks/months to process, and even more months if there was any issue surrounding billing.
When you have an option to put your own private lan/wan in harsh situations, it does not take long to pay for itself. Having the data backbone in the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford and the Scoop/Stack helps with a single carrier across multiple areas.
Mark Slaughter has extensive experience leading disruptive technology companies providing innovative solutions to oil and gas and other industrial markets. He currently serves as CEO of Houston-based Infrastructure Networks, which provides broadband wireless services that allow oil and gas companies to achieve the benefits of a digital transformation of their field operations. He also serves on the board of Osperity, an intelligent visual monitoring firm backed by Shell Ventures. In addition, he is a co-founder of, and industry advisor to, eFrac Well Services, an electric-powered hydraulic fracturing services business. Prior to this, Slaughter was the CEO and president at RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET), a leading global provider of remote communications solutions to the oil and gas industry. Over his career, Slaughter has served in executive and management roles at Halliburton Company, Reliant Energy, United Technologies and Stratos Global Corporation. Named a 2014 EY Entrepreneur of the Year region winner and national finalist, he completed United Technologies' Executive Program at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business and attended Stanford Law School's Directors' College. Slaughter is the recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award in Energy from the Houston Technology Center. He holds an A.B., C.L.G.S. from Harvard College and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.
Our story
Infrastructure Networks (iNet) was founded in 2011 with a mission to bring broadband wireless connectivity to upstream oil and gas operators in remote, rugged environments. Over the years we’ve expanded our network coverage to over 130,000+ miles in the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Scoop/Stack shale basins. Now, we’re delivering services across a variety of remote industries. And no matter what your business, our objective remains the same. We’re focused on delivering a level of reliability, availability, and throughput previously available only in corporate data centers and large downstream, highly automated facilities.
