The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Infrastructure Net – The the network you need, where you need it

We had the privilege of Mark Slaughter, Chief Executive Officer, for Infrastructure Net, stop by The Oil & Gas Conference to present their solution to the oilfield communication problems. In the not to distant past, data was on paper, and took weeks/months to process, and even more months if there was any issue surrounding billing.

When you have an option to put your own private lan/wan in harsh situations, it does not take long to pay for itself. Having the data backbone in the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford and the Scoop/Stack helps with a single carrier across multiple areas.