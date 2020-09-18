The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: PetroTal Corporate Investor’s Update





PetroTal is a publicly-traded oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is led by an independent Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field.

Production for Bretaña is estimated to exceed 10,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020. The field holds 39.8 million barrels of oil on a 2C contingent resource basis making it a significant resource for the Company to produce from for years to come even after reaching peak production.







