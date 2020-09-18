26 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: PetroTal Corporate Investor’s Update
5 hours ago
Illinois Nuclear Plants Operate at Near Full Power Through Hottest Summer on Record
8 hours ago
Oasis skips latest interest payment; enters forbearance
8 hours ago
Maersk Drilling sets 50 pct CO2 emissions decrease target
9 hours ago
BlackRock to double down on ESG despite new DoL proposal
9 hours ago
Energy buyout firm Riverstone preparing cleantech SPAC IPO: sources

The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: PetroTal Corporate Investor’s Update

in 360 Company Releases / Closing Bell Story‎ / Exploration and Production (E&P) / International   by




PetroTal announces second quarter 2020 financial and operating results- oil and gas 360

About PetroTal


PetroTal is a publicly-traded oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.  The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is led by an independent Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field.

Production for Bretaña is estimated to exceed 10,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020. The field holds 39.8 million barrels of oil on a 2C contingent resource basis making it a significant resource for the Company to produce from for years to come even after reaching peak production.



 

At The Oil & Gas Conference by EnerCom

Fill out the form below and you will get the presentation link, and be re-directed to the download location. If you have any questions please contact us.

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.