The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Pipestone Energy Corp. – The Canadian Monteny Play at its best

Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its condensate rich assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community.

HIGHLY FOCUSED ON DEVELOPING THE EXCEPTIONAL MONTNEY PLAY

Pipestone Energy was formed on January 4th, 2019 through the merger of privately owned Pipestone Oil Corp. with Blackbird Energy Inc.