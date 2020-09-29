The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Pipestone Energy Corp. – The Canadian Monteny Play at its best

A Key Monteny Play Producer
Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its condensate rich assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community.
HIGHLY FOCUSED ON DEVELOPING THE EXCEPTIONAL MONTNEY PLAY
Pipestone Energy was formed on January 4th, 2019 through the merger of privately owned Pipestone Oil Corp. with Blackbird Energy Inc.
Presented by
Paul Wanklyn, President & Chief Executive Officer, Director
Mr. Wanklyn is the President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of Pipestone Energy. Mr. Wanklyn started his career at Canadian Hunter Exploration Ltd. in 1982 as an exploration geologist, and ultimately was the company’s Exploration Manager.
Mr. Wanklyn was co-founder and CEO of Tidal Resources Inc. in 1993 ,which was then sold to Chauvco/Pioneer Canada in 1997 for approximately 2 times original value after having developed approximately 4,000 boepd of production. Mr. Wanklyn then co-founded and was CEO of privately funded Temple Exploration Inc. in 2001, which grew to 4,500 boepd prior to a sale to Husky Energy in 2004 at 6.5 times original investment. His team immediately started Temple Energy in 2004 which merged with Cequence Energy in 2010 where Mr. Wanklyn remained as President and CEO. Cequence grew to over 12,000 boepd and 126 mmboe of reserves, largely in the Simonette Montney. Mr. Wanklyn was previously Chief Executive Officer of Pipestone Oil Corp.