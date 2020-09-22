10 seconds ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Project Canary – “Because there is no planet B”
33 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/22/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
5 hours ago
Australia to invest $13 billion in energy technology to cut emissions
6 hours ago
Midwest energy companies pledge to build nation’s largest interstate electric vehicle charging network, enabling clean transportation
6 hours ago
Inter Pipeline Enters Agreement to Sell Majority of its European Storage Business
6 hours ago
Occidental Petroleum Will Pay Warren Buffett in Cash This Time

The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Project Canary – “Because there is no planet B”

in 360 Company Releases / Climate Change / Closing Bell Story‎ / Industry Insights & Opinions / Technology   by


WHAT IS PROJECT CANARY?

A Powerful Environmental Data Platform

The Project Canary solution is a continuous environmental monitoring system that monitors emissions of methane and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and detects fugitive emissions in near real-time at the wellsite. The solution consists of rugged, all-weather individual sensors located at the corners of the wellsite that transmits multiple data points to the Canary Cloud every minute. Data is collected and stored in the Canary information infrastructure, which can process thousands of events per second, making analysis and alerts available in real-time via a secure, customer-specific dashboard.






ESG: Changing Views On Thoughtful Leadership

 

Several leading upstream oil and gas operators announced dramatic plans to improve ESG performance with an emphasis on Environmental factors.

This white paper details the benefits of continuous monitoring towards ESG goals and how the oil & gas industry is rapidly moving towards an ESG strategy for attracting investors. 


Down load the white paper below.


 

At The Oil & Gas Conference by EnerCom

Fill out the form below and you will get the presentation link, and be re-directed to the download location. If you have any questions please contact us.

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.