The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: Project Canary – “Because there is no planet B”

WHAT IS PROJECT CANARY?

A Powerful Environmental Data Platform

The Project Canary solution is a continuous environmental monitoring system that monitors emissions of methane and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and detects fugitive emissions in near real-time at the wellsite. The solution consists of rugged, all-weather individual sensors located at the corners of the wellsite that transmits multiple data points to the Canary Cloud every minute. Data is collected and stored in the Canary information infrastructure, which can process thousands of events per second, making analysis and alerts available in real-time via a secure, customer-specific dashboard.