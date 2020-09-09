The Oil & Gas Conference: The ESG Panel- Exploring the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG

Explore the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG

Understanding ESG in the oil and gas market is critical for companies survival in this market. The panel talks about relevant issues around the Governence, Social, and Enviornment as it applies in all aspects oil and gas.

Members of the panel have diverse backgrounds and will discuss how ESG affects companies in ways ranging from access to capital, company culture and technological innovation. Executives from Great Western Petroleum, Preng & Associates, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, University of Denver and EnerCom.



