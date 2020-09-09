13 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/9/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
41 mins ago
The Oil & Gas Conference: The ESG Panel- Exploring the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG
2 hours ago
The Oil & Gas Conference 2020: GeoPark Fireside Chat and corporate presentation
5 hours ago
Hess is “Optimistic” Guyana Government Will Approve Latest Stabroek Block Discovery, Hess CEO
5 hours ago
New York Hedge Fund buys stake in Noble Energy, eyes to nix Chevron acquisition
6 hours ago
Data Shows – Despite Historic Drop in Crude Oil, Pure Gas Plays Set to Rise

The Oil & Gas Conference: The ESG Panel- Exploring the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG

in ESG / Industry Insights & Opinions   by

Explore the Latest Issues Affecting the Cost of Capital and ESG

Understanding ESG in the oil and gas market is critical for companies survival in this market. The panel talks about relevant issues around the Governence, Social, and Enviornment as it applies in all aspects oil and gas. 

Members of the panel have diverse backgrounds and will discuss how ESG affects companies in ways ranging from access to capital, company culture and technological innovation. Executives from Great Western Petroleum, Preng & Associates, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, University of Denver and EnerCom.


The Panelist

David Preng

Founder/Partner, Preng & Associates


susan fakharzadeh

Vice President of Corporate Communications & Government Affairs at Great Western Petroleum

ross m. campbell

Head of Responsible Investing, Barrow, Hanely, Mewhinney & Straus

Chris Hughen

Associate Proessor of Finance at University of Denver

Dan genovese

Director, Consulting Services, EnerCom

Ask the panel members any question for follow up discussions.

Send Message
Tags: ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.