The Oil & Gas Conference: The Keynote Midstream Panel -Dramatic changes in the Oil & Gas market and midstream is right in the middle
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion

The Oil & Gas Conference: The Keynote Midstream Panel -Dramatic changes in the Oil & Gas market and midstream is right in the middle

in Industry Insights & Opinions / Midstream

CAC Specialty helps moderate this great look into the current midstream discussion from Steel Reef Infrastructure, Vaquero Midstream, Taproot Energy Partners. Brad Elliott, Sr VP from CAC Specialty is the moderator and gets the team ready for their expert opinions. There are many changing influences around the oil and gas market and midstream is right in the middle. How you handle pushing, and pulling, from both sides will decide how you come out on the other side. 

Our panelists are:

  • Garick Brown, Chief Commercial Officer & Acting CFO, Taproot Energy Partners
  • William Champion, CFO, Steel Reef Infrastructure
  • Bryant Patton, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Vaquero Midstream.

If you have any questions or would like to contact the panelists, please let them know in the form below. 

The Panelist

Bryant Patton -oilandgas360
bryant patton

Co-Founder and Chief Finacial Officer, Vaquero Midstream

William Champion

Chief Finacial Officer at Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp

Gerrick Brown

Chief Commercial Officer & Acting CFO at Taproot Energy

BRAD ELLIOTT

Senior Vice President at CAC Speciality 

