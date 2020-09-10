The Oil & Gas Conference: The Keynote Midstream Panel -Dramatic changes in the Oil & Gas market and midstream is right in the middle

CAC Specialty helps moderate this great look into the current midstream discussion from Steel Reef Infrastructure, Vaquero Midstream, Taproot Energy Partners. Brad Elliott, Sr VP from CAC Specialty is the moderator and gets the team ready for their expert opinions. There are many changing influences around the oil and gas market and midstream is right in the middle. How you handle pushing, and pulling, from both sides will decide how you come out on the other side.

Our panelists are:

Garick Brown, Chief Commercial Officer & Acting CFO, Taproot Energy Partners

William Champion, CFO, Steel Reef Infrastructure

Bryant Patton, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Vaquero Midstream.

If you have any questions or would like to contact the panelists, please let them know in the form below.