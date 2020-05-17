4 hours ago
Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
9 hours ago
DOE announces $230M to build advanced reactor demonstration project
10 hours ago
Rs 50k-crore investment in coal infra
10 hours ago
Cimarron Energy acquires Aereon
10 hours ago
OFS stocks lost half their value since 2020 began
2 days ago
Denbury Resources Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

The Oil Industry Has Been Quietly Cashing In on the CARES Act

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 17, 2020 - 1:19 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts





The Oil Industry Has Been Quietly Cashing In on the CARES Act

The recently passed stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, included several provisions to provide funding to struggling businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the lesser-known opportunities made it easier for companies to deduct net operating losses and claim an immediate tax refund.

Among the many beneficiaries of this provision has been the oil industry. According to a report by Bloomberg, at least 37 oil-related companies have claimed more than $1.9 billion in CARES Act tax benefits. While many in the industry are using this cash to help prop up their struggling businesses, at least one offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO), apparently used the funds to pay executive bonuses after filing for bankruptcy protection

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 17, 2020 - 1:19 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice