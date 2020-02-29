The Port Aransas Conservancy Supports the Bluewater Texas Offshore Terminal

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips 66 and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd have announced that they have formed a 50/50 joint venture, Bluewater Texas Terminal LLC ("Bluewater Texas"), to develop an offshore deepwater port project located approximately 21 nautical miles east of the entrance to the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) has long supported an offshore oil export terminal in contrast to plans by the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) to build an onshore terminal on Harbor Island at the mouth of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. An onshore terminal would require very deep dredging from 10 miles offshore to a site next to an ecologically sensitive estuary. The potential environmental and economic damage from an oil export terminal and other infrastructure on Harbor Island to Port Aransas, to Harbor Island and to the Aransas and Corpus Christi Bays is unprecedented and completely unnecessary.

The Port Aransas Conservancy applauds Phillips 66 and Trafigura's plans to build an offshore single-point mooring (SPM) oil export terminal. There are over 600 such terminals worldwide and they have an outstanding safety record, avoiding the traffic congestion, wake and environmental damage that an onshore terminal inevitably entails.

The Port Aransas Conservancy supports the Bluewater Texas terminal and looks forward to working with the principals to ensure that it is constructed in the most environmentally sensitive manner possible.

The Port Aransas Conservancy is a 501(c)(4) environmental advocacy non-profit whose goal is to foster a balance of conservation and economically sustainable uses for Port Aransas and its surrounding neighborhood and waterways while recognizing that our community and economy is dependent on tourism and fisheries within a healthy barrier island coastal ecosystem.

