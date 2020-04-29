The Renewable Energy Transition – is Green Hydrogen a Viable Solution for ASEAN countries?

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While renewables like hydro, solar and wind power are widely known, an energy source gaining momentum as a highly versatile energy source of tomorrow is hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen. Toshiba shares how countries like Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines are looking at hydrogen as a potential clean energy solution, and how the use of H2One™, its Hydrogen-based Autonomous Energy Supply System, can help contribute to a greener energy future.



By building partnerships between governments, organizations and infrastructure suppliers, green hydrogen not only has the potential to support the transition towards a decarbonized energy system met out by government policies and climate agreements, but also finds valuable applications in disaster relief, mobility devices, off-grid and mobile solutions.

Green hydrogen uses renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and water to electrolyze hydrogen from water, and stores and uses the hydrogen in fuel cells to provide a stable delivery of CO2-free, environmentally-friendly electricity and hot water.

In 2019, SP Group, a leading energy utilities group in the Asia Pacific, successfully established the first zero-emission building in Singapore and Southeast Asia that is powered by green hydrogen. The technology was supplied by Toshiba's H2One™, a Hydrogen-based Autonomous Energy Supply System that can produce hydrogen, which can be stored for later use with Fuel Cell technology.

Neighboring countries like Indonesia and Philippines are also exploring green hydrogen to supply stable and low-cost energy for its many islands. In 2018, having concluded memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Electrification Administration, a government organization of the Philippines, and the Badan Pengkajian dan Penerapan Teknologi (BPPT), an Indonesian government organization, Toshiba is currently working to assess and implement H2One™ off-grid system as a fuel for power generation in the near future.

Widespread implementation of green hydrogen will be accelerated with the advancement of safety, infrastructure and cost efficiencies. By increasing technical advances in hydrogen, the cost of producing, distributing and manufacturing will become more affordable.

While Toshiba is advancing technologies in hydrogen, we continue to improve efficiencies of all our energy solutions to realize a low carbon society and stable global power supply by providing the world's most efficient power generation systems.

