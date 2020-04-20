The Swedish Energy Agency Grants Blixt Euro1.1M for its Solid State Circuit Breakers

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Energy Agency has granted Blixt SEK 11.5 million (about €1.1M) in support to demonstrate their solid state circuit breaker for residential homes. The new Blixt Breaker enables remote control, monitoring and automation of household electricity.

- "Digitization of the electricity grid is an absolute necessity for restructuring the energy system. We already have confirmed interest from the market for our digital smarter circuit breaker and thanks to the Swedish Energy Agency we can now start the project with pilots and get the products on the market,"says Charlotta Holmquist, Founder and Chairwoman of Blixt.

Many of the solutions required for the transition are already in place today, but they need to be demonstrated in a relevant environment in order to enter the market and be implemented in the energy system. Blixt's digital circuit breaker is one such solution.

In the project, Blixt will finalize and demonstrate the digital Blixt Breaker together with partners to gain feedback and identify improvements before commercialization.

By creating better conditions for automated home energy management, new energy services and new business models will be possible. This can contribute to both addressing local capacity challenges in the electricity grid as well as more efficiently utilizing electricity generation in an electricity system with renewable energy sources.

- "This solution contributes to resource-efficient use of the electricity grid by allowing a flexible use of energy. We see automated control as a key to helping users change or adapt their electricity use in a sustainable way", says Carolina Ahlqvist's research officer at the Swedish Energy Agency.

About Blixt Tech AB

The Swedish company Blixt is disrupting the conventional electrical cabinet, by upgrading it with connected smart circuit breakers based on electronics. The Blixt Breaker is one thousand times faster, but also brings new functions such as metering and remote control of the electricity flow, which is not possible with today's conventional mechanical breakers.

At the moment, Blixt is preparing for the launch of its first engineering samples to be used in pilots during the third quarter of 2020. The long-term business plan is B2B sales through large circuit breaker manufacturers and energy service providers.

About the Pilot and Demonstration Program

The program is aimed at companies that have products and services in need of being tested in pilot and demonstration projects. The projects are aimed at restructuring the energy systems and challenges in society such as industry, transport, bioenergy, the electricity area and buildings. System demonstrations that include, for example, economic, infrastructural, regulatory and political conditions may also be supported.

