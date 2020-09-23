‘The time is now,’ says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio, as the Big Four corporate accounting firms get serious about ethical governance and endorse official ESG reporting standards

Business Insider

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: Excellent article from the Business Insider as one in the 6 part series. We have been covering the availability of capital to energy firms with, and without ESG plans. It will be interesting to follow the standards creation process.

Executives of the “Big Four” accounting firms — Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG — announced Tuesday a new reporting framework for environmental, social, and governance standards (ESGs), the Financial Times’ Gillian Tett reports.

ESG standards are a set of criteria used to measure a company’s performance on things such as how the company is impacting the environment (like its amount of toxic emissions), how it manages relationships with its employees (does it encourage employees to volunteer), and how the company runs internally (boardroom diversity).

The big four, which dominate in providing auditing and other professional services, have clients that collectively comprise the majority of all public companies.

“The time is now for companies to broaden their engagement with stakeholders,” Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, told Business Insider via email.

“The combined impacts of climate change, COVID-19 and economic inequality contribute to the urgency for businesses to embrace long-term, sustainable value creation and prioritize the needs of people and planet and the creation of broad-based economic prosperity,” Di Sibio added.

The World Economic Forum and the International Business Council (IBC), run by Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, partnered with the Big Four to make the initiative happen. The move aims to encourage the large global companies in the IBC, about 130 in all, to adopt the ESG standards for their 2021 reporting, per the FT.

Bill Thomas, global chairman and CEO of KPMG International, said in a press release that ESG-focused metrics will help company leaders “make a difference where it counts.

“Reporting on ESG factors like carbon emissions and human rights and other key metrics will not only help inform investors while helping companies control their full corporate value, it has the power to realign capitalism for the benefit of broader society,” Thomas said.

