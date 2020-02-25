The U.S. Used Car Industry, 2014-2024: Review & Projections for Market Value & Volume

In 2018, number of new vehicles sold in the United States was 17.27 million, while the number was double for used vehicles in the country with 39.4 million units in the reported year.
The US Used Car Market is expected to register growth during the forecast period, on account of increasing proliferation of websites selling used cars, discounted after-sales services or insurance offered by used car sellers, and high rate of interest and high prices of new vehicles in the country.
The market can be further segmented into vehicle type, sector, fuel type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be separated into small cars, mid-size cars and luxury cars. Mid-size cars and small cars are the most growing segments in the market. On account of increasing demand for mid-size cars comprising SUVs, sedans and crossovers, the segment is likely to register significant growth during the forecast period.
In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into West, Midwest, North East, South West and South East. Owing to increasing demand for vehicles and presence of local players, South East region is expected to witness growth in the country's used car market in coming years. Moreover, less registration fees and less insurance price are reason to positively influence the demand for used cars in the US.
Major players operating in the country's used car market include, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, Nissan, among others. Most of the companies are developing advanced technologies and producing new products in order to compete in competitive market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. US Used Car Market Outlook 5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.1.2. By Volume 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Small Cars, Mid-Size Cars & Luxury Cars) 5.2.2. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized) 5.2.3. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG) 5.2.4. By Company (2018) 5.2.5. By Region 5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. US Mid-Size Used Car Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.1.2. By Volume 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized) 6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG) 6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. US Small Used Car Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.1.2. By Volume 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized) 7.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG) 7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. US Luxury Used Car Market Outlook 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.1.2. By Volume 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Sector (Organized Vs. Semi-Organized/Unorganized) 8.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & CNG) 8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9. Market Dynamics 9.1. Drivers 9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. US Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape 14.1. Competition Outlook 14.2. Company Profiles 14.3. Honda 14.4. Ford 14.5. Toyota 14.6. Chevrolet 14.7. Nissan 14.8. Others