20 mins ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines announce preliminary participating companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022 hosted in-person in Golden, Colorado
2 hours ago
Exxon bids on 94 shallow-water plots in latest Gulf of Mexico leasing round
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit eight-month high in September
4 hours ago
China begins releasing oil from its strategic reserves
6 hours ago
U.S. considers turning an 1890 antitrust law against OPEC to steer oil price
7 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 26 Bcf

The US Flirts with SPR Release, but Energy Trend Points Higher (HP, HNRC, PDCE, PBF, CPE, SM, SWN)

