There’s no hotter area on Wall Street than ESG with sustainability-focused funds nearing $2 trillion

CNBC

EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2020, Wall Street asset funds promoting investments in “sustainability” are as hot as the Wham-O toy company’s Hula-Hoop, despite the SEC recently reporting that some ESG funds aren’t really Green, and according to Morningstar, when analyzed, perform on par with traditional funds.

Sustainability-focused funds attracted record inflows during the first quarter, pushing global assets under management in ESG funds to nearly $2 trillion, according to a report from Morningstar released Friday.

The rise underscores the momentum behind ESG investing, or when environmental, social and governance factors are considered. Assets in these types of funds first topped $1 trillion in the second quarter of 2020.

Global sustainable funds attracted a record $185.3 billion during the first quarter of 2021, up 17% quarter over quarter. Overall, assets in ESG funds jumped 17.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

“2021 began where 2020 left off with record demand for sustainable investment options across the globe,” noted Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar.

Europe accounted for over 79% of total fund flows, although other regions are allocating more and more to ESG funds.

In the U.S., sustainability-focused funds attracted nearly $21.5 billion in net inflows, a new record. The figure more than doubled year over year, up from $10.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020, and was roughly five times larger than 2019′s first quarter flows.

According to Morningstar, the five funds that attracted the most inflows in the first quarter were: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA, First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge GreenEnergy, iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE and iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM.

SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED FUNDS THAT ATTRACTED MOST MONEY DURING Q1 FUND NAME Ticker Q1 inflows in billions ISHARES GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY ICLN $1.98 ISHARES ESG AWARE MSCI USA ESGU $1.33 FIRST TRUST NASDAQ CLEAN EDGE GREENENERGY QCLN $1.00 ISHARES ESG AWARE MSCI EAFE ESGD $0.87 ISHARES ESG AWARE MSCI EM ESGE $0.82