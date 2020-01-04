These 2 Stocks Will Rise After the New Year

The 2010s marked the beginning of the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in the power sector. The United States ended the year with over 100,000 megawatts of installed wind power capacity and over 33,000 megawatts of installed utility-scale solar power capacity. By 2030, that could increase to 236,000 megawatts and 211,000 megawatts, respectively, which could help the nation to generate half of its total electricity from renewable energy.

The 2020s will likely mark the beginning of the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in the transportation sector. Nearly every major automaker is introducing lineups dominated by electric vehicles (EVs) in the next few years, while massive investments in next-generation biomass-based diesel could lessen the environmental burden of heavy-duty ground and marine transportation.

That suggests it will be a pretty good decade for lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and renewable fuels leader Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI). But catalysts on the way in 2020 suggest investors won't have to wait long to begin reaping the rewards for these renewable energy stocks.

Continue reading