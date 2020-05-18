1 hour ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-18-2020
6 hours ago
EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V
7 hours ago
AECOM turns over West Riverside Energy Center to Alliant Energy
11 hours ago
Air Products to Invest $2 Billion for Landmark Coal-to-Methanol Project in Indonesia
1 day ago
Texas fears losing oil-rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies
1 day ago
DOE announces $230M to build advanced reactor demonstration project

These 3 Oil Stocks Are Surging Today

 May 18, 2020 - 1:20 PM EDT
Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV)Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) are surging on May 18. As of 12:29 p.m. EDT, their shares are all up by 10% and climbing since trading opened today. 

Crude oil prices are up sharply today. At this writing, Brent futures for July delivery are up 9.2% and above $35 per barrel for the first time since early March. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June delivery are surging even more, up 10.1% on the day. If today's gains hold, that will put WTI Crude also back to price levels last seen in early March. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 18, 2020 - 1:20 PM EDT)

