These 3 Oil Stocks Are Surging Today

Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV), Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) are surging on May 18. As of 12:29 p.m. EDT, their shares are all up by 10% and climbing since trading opened today.

Crude oil prices are up sharply today. At this writing, Brent futures for July delivery are up 9.2% and above $35 per barrel for the first time since early March. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June delivery are surging even more, up 10.1% on the day. If today's gains hold, that will put WTI Crude also back to price levels last seen in early March.

