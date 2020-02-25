These Oil Stocks Fell Today as Crude Prices Crashed

Crude oil futures had one of their worst days in the past year on Monday. Two of the world's most-important benchmarks, West Texas Intermediate and Brent, fell 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively, after word came out this weekend that the coronavirus is spreading more rapidly outside of China than was first expected. According to reports, outbreaks in Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Italy have spread rapidly, and could threaten economic activity as those countries take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

As a result of the potential implications on global oil demand, crude prices fell sharply, dragging many oil stocks down even further. Here are more that fell sharply in afternoon trading:

