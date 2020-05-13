These Troubled Oil Stocks Are Crashing Today

10 hours ago
 May 13, 2020
Shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV)Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN)Nabors Industries Inc (NYSE: NBR), and Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) are all down between 9.5% and 14% as of 12:44 p.m. EDT on May 13. 

A few things are driving oil stocks lower today.

First, oil markets got some mixed data in the past couple of days regarding crude oil inventories. According to today's oil weekly petroleum status report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. commercial crude oil inventories actually fell by about 700,000 barrels last week, as did gasoline inventories. Yet even with these modest declines, inventories of oil and all types of refined products are still well above the five-year average. 

Source: Motley Fool (May 13, 2020 - 1:38 PM EDT)

