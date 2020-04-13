Thin Air(TM) Energy Unveils Groundbreaking Technology, Products and Unique Founder’s Story with Launch of Website

WICHITA, Kan., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Air™ Energy, a leader in energy storage and LED lighting technology, is excited to unveil the company's new disruptive products and patent pending technology for emergency, camping and harsh environments with the launch of the company website. Additionally, the site features a creative overview video which tells the story behind the products and Thin Air's founding story from the CEO, James Wiebe.

"I created Thin Air Energy to solve a huge marketplace issue – a better way to store and use electrical energy that is not reliant on the waste and failure of lithium ion batteries," said Wiebe. "My mission is to create and market products based on emerging energy storage and LED lighting technologies. The result are solutions for storage and lighting that utilize GraphCap™, along with our patent pending energy and LED lighting technology. Our products offer longer life, far more cycles, superior performance in cold and hot temperatures, and efficient production of lighting, without using lithium ion batteries. Our products are immediately vital in shaping the future for a range of products and industries."

Wiebe is a serial entrepreneur and has more than 40 years of experience innovating products. After his company Belite Aircraft was destroyed by a fire in June 2019, he went to find clarity in the wilderness. There he discovered a market need for light weight, rechargeable solutions that would enhance his camping experience. Wiebe leveraged his background in computer hardware, data storage, aerospace and computer forensic markets, to launch Thin Air Energy thus producing the company's first product called the Air Light – which provides brilliant lighting for emergency lighting and camping.

During this time of uncertainty, Thin Air Energy launches with the goal of providing relevant products. Emergency preparation has never been more important, and Wiebe's GraphCap™ technology, powered by solar energy, provides many solutions to meet the needs of the future.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch our website in this moment in time. We can serve a huge need for products that provide safety and security," Wiebe said.

For more information about Thin Air Energy and the new Air Light, visit www.thinairenergy.com.

About Thin Air™ Energy

Founded in 2020, Thin Air Energy's vision is to provide the world with disruptive energy storage and LED lighting technology that works well, even in extreme conditions, and last for a decade. Created by a serial entrepreneur with 40 years of experience innovating products, Thin Air Energy's solar-powered products offer a way to store energy that is faster to charge and lasts longer than any battery technology on the market today. Thin Air Energy is based in Wichita, Kansas, and services emergency, camping, harsh environments and high-end professional markets. For more information, please visit www.thinairenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Waldron

Interdependence PR for Thin Air Energy

(949) 777-2485

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thin-air-energy-unveils-groundbreaking-technology-products-and-unique-founders-story-with-launch-of-website-301039309.html

SOURCE Thin Air Energy