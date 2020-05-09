Thinking of Buying USO Stock? Consider These 3 Oil Stocks Instead.

Interest in the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) has surged in recent weeks. Driving that enthusiasm is speculation that crashing crude prices will eventually rebound, taking this oil ETF up with them. Unfortunately, there are several flaws with that thesis, given the issues with USO.

Put simply, investors who want to bet on an oil market rebound should look elsewhere. Three better oil stock options are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). Here's why.

Continue reading