Thirteen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms

Energy Voice

Taqa said that eight crew members are currently under self-isolation on its Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant platforms.

It added that a further five workers have show “minor symptoms” and are nearing the end of their self-isolation period.

The eight crew members are due to be flown on shore tomorrow (March 24), Taqa said.

All affected crew members are currently being treated by medics.

Taqa added that the suspected cases would have no impact on platform operations and work would “continue as normal”.

A spokeswoman for Taqa said: “Eight members of crew on Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant, who are currently self-isolating as a result of mild symptoms, will be flown onshore tomorrow, 24th March.

“A further five members of crew on these platforms, who have also presented minor symptoms, are nearing the end of their self-isolation over the next few days, are feeling well and will remain on-board.

“The safety and well-being of everyone on the platform remains of primary importance.

“The crew members are being looked after by the medics on board.

“This does not have any impact on platform operations and flights to and from the platform are continuing as normal.”

The Cormorant oilfield is located 100 miles north east of Lerwick, Shetland.

It was discovered in 1972.

In February, Taqa’s Tern Alpha installation 105 miles north-east of Shetland, reported one of the first suspected cases of coronavirus in the North Sea.

The worker, who presented “minor symptoms, had returning recently from holiday in Thailand”.