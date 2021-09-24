3 mins ago
Exclusive: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
1 hour ago
Exclusive: Enverus at The Oil & Gas Conference
2 hours ago
Exclusive: US Strategic at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
Exclusive: Exum Instruments at The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 9 this week, at 521
4 hours ago
Thirty million barrels of Gulf oil lost to Ida, and counting

Thirty million barrels of Gulf oil lost to Ida, and counting

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) –Almost four weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, Gulf of Mexico oil producers are far from calling it over.

Thirty million barrels of Gulf oil lost to Ida, and counting-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that 31 platforms remain shut with a loss of 294,414 barrels of oil on Thursday. Overall the storm that made landfall at the end of August has wiped out 30.1 million barrels, making Ida the most destructive to oil operators in 13 years.

The loss in production has contributed to rapidly tightening the oil market. U.S. oil inventories are the lowest since 2018, while stockpiles at a key hub in Europe remain below average levels for this time of year.

Global crude benchmarks have climbed steadily this month, with Brent futures reaching the highest price in almost three years.

BSEE will stop reporting lost production because Ida “is no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities,” it said in a statement. But production isn’t expected to fully recover until next year.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, one of the largest producers in the Gulf of Mexico, said that while one of its platforms in the Mars corridor will resume service in the next quarter, two others will only be able to restart in the first quarter of 2022.

The project produced a combined 185,000 barrels of oil daily in June, according to data from Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources compiled by Bloomberg.

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.