4 hours ago
Exclusive Interview: Stephen Brooks, CCO of American Hydrogen – Comprehensive Hydrogen Development
5 hours ago
Exclusive Interview: Darius Roberts and Lauren Rosenblatt, founders of Uplift Solar – compact power electronics to improve power production
6 hours ago
Crescent Point Energy seeks buyer for western Canada oil assets
7 hours ago
Oil will hit $120 a barrel if Russia invades Ukraine, strategist predicts
8 hours ago
U.S. sees record oil production next year moving even higher
9 hours ago
This could be when shale driller discipline cracks, Citi warns

This could be when shale driller discipline cracks, Citi warns

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) — Oil executives tempted by the prospect of the highest crude prices in seven years are showing all the signs of abandoning pledges to hold the line on drilling budgets, Citigroup Inc. said.

This could be when shale driller discipline cracks, Citi warns- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

U.S. shale explorers are poised to boost spending by almost 40% this year, based on comments and plans revealed during recent earnings presentations, Citi analyst Scott Gruber wrote in a note to investors on Monday. That’s up from the bank’s previous call for a 30% rise. Overseas budgets are seen jumping by 32% from the old forecast of 17%.

“E&P managements will be hard pressed to abandon their commitments,” Gruber wrote. “But we foresee an increasing number beginning to lean into the market as the challenge of managing supply in a market as disaggregated as the global oil market becomes increasingly clear.”

U.S. companies probably will lift domestic daily crude production by as much as 1 million barrels this year, according to various analysts. American oil prices have climbed 21% this year to more than $90 a barrel, extending last year’s 55% advance.

Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.