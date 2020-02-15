This LNG Exporter Just Got Great News on the Legal Front

Natural gas exporter Tellurian(NASDAQ: TELL) is little more than a great business plan and a well-regarded management team. It has little by way of existing operations, and hasn't broken ground on its Driftwood LNG natural gas liquefaction and export facility, which is expected to cost as much as $30 billion to build.

But all that is set to change this year, with the company anticipated to give the go-ahead to start construction on Driftwood later this year, as well as finalize the necessary financing to pay for it. The company also just cleared a major legal hurdle, with industry giant Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) dropping a lawsuit against Tellurian and co-founders Charif Souki and Martin Houston.

With the cloud of that lawsuit now lifted, Tellurian's path forward is a little more certain, and management can focus on developing and executing on its plans for Driftwood.

