19 hours ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
20 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
20 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
1 day ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
1 day ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

This Oil Company Is Doing What It Can to Support Its 5.4%-Yielding Dividend

in Press Releases   by
 May 2, 2020 - 4:21 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts




This Oil Company Is Doing What It Can to Support Its 5.4%-Yielding Dividend

Demand for refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel have plunged because of the COVID-19 outbreak. That's having a significant impact on oil refiners like Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), which lost money refining oil during the first quarter.

However, thanks to its overall diversification, and strong financial profile, Phillips 66 believes it can continue paying its dividend, which currently yields 5.4%. Here's a look at why the oil company can maintain its lucrative payout.

Metric

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 2, 2020 - 4:21 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice