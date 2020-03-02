This Oil Stock's Strategy Continues to Pay Big Dividends for Investors

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) switched gears a few years ago from focusing on growing as fast as possible to drilling the highest returning wells it could. This strategy shift has paid dividends by enabling the company to produce more cash at lower oil prices. That was evident in its fourth-quarter results.

EOG Resources once again produced better-than-expected quarterly results. Not only was its U.S. oil production toward the top end of its guidance range, but it also easily beat the analysts' consensus earnings estimate.

