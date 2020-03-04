This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Filling a Crucial Gap

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) reached a milestone this week as it started commercial operations at its Bucking Horse II processing plant in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. As a result, it can now process 345 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. That expanded capacity in the region is one of the main fuels driving its 2020 growth outlook.

The primary reason it built that plant was to support the growth of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK). However, with Chesapeake tapping the brakes on its drilling program due to its weakening financial profile, Crestwood has had to find ways to fill in the gap so it can maintain its growth trajectory. It made more progress on that goal by recently signing a contract to connect oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) to its system. This deal increases the likelihood that Crestwood can deliver on its 2020 growth forecast.

Continue reading