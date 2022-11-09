Three Crown Petroleum an Oil and Gas 360 Profile Company

Oil and Gas 360

Three Crown has established a 240.387 gross/205.5 net acre 1.5 mile horizontal drilling prospect in the prolific Power River Basin in Converse County, WY that is surrounded by established oil production in the Shannon, Niobrara and Frontier formations.

The Falcon prospect is flanked by established operators including WRC Energy (formerly Wold Oil Properties), Continental Resources, Impact Exploration, and Northwoods Energy. The nearby Niobrara wells have been highly productive with cumulative production of more than 250 Mboe per well in the first twenty-four months and EUR’s of 500 Mboe over the life of the well, with the offsetting Waters 31-21 (Northwoods Energy) producing approximately 400 Mboe from the Shannon formation.

Three Crown plans to target the prolific Niobrara formation in the Falcon prospect and will follow up with a well to the Frontier and Shannon formations once the initial well is completed in spring 2023. The initial Niobrara well will be drilled to a total vertical depth of 12,250 feet with a lateral of 7,920 feet. Three Crown currently holds an 85.49% WI in the Falcon prospect and is seeking partners to participate in the prospect. Three Crown is the operator but would consider allowing a potential partner to operate.

About Three Crown Petroleum:

Three Crown Petroleum LLC is a private oil and gas exploration and exploitation company that was founded in 2005 by Howard Cooper. The company currently focuses on prospects primarily in and around the Rocky Mountain region and seeks to partner with strong, reputable producers in the industry.

Mr. Cooper has a twenty-five-year track record of developing oil and gas projects in the Rockies and internationally. In 2014, Mr. Cooper raised a $25 million fund for the purchase of Wyoming Powder River Assets, partnering with various operators to open new areas of the Basin. Some of the companies Three Crown has partnered with include Brigham Oil and Gas (merged with Statoil), Samson Resources, ATX Energy Partners, and Whiting Petroleum (merged with Oasis Petroleum), among many others. In 2011 and 2012 Mr. Cooper led a $200 million capital raise for drilling offshore wells in the Mediterranean.

Three Crown has developed acreage positions in North Dakota’s Williston Basin, Western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, Eastern Colorado’s DJ Basin, and Wyoming’s D-J and Powder River Basin. The Company’s current focus is the J-Sands, Codell and Niobrara oil and gas play in Southeast Wyoming in the DJ Basin and the Sussex, Shannon, Niobrara, Frontier and Mowry oil and gas plays in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Three Crown is currently drilling a Niobrara Well in Converse County, Wyoming.

