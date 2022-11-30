Three Crown spuds high potential Falcon Prospect horizontal Niobrara oil well

Oil and Gas 360

Three Crown Petroleum spud the high-potential Patterson 3H, a 1.5 mile horizontal well targeting the Niobrara formation on November 24, 2022. The well located on Three Crown’s Falcon Prospect in the prolific Powder River Basin in Converse County, Wyoming.

Three Crown has already reached a drilling depth of 5,265 feet. The Patterson 3H well will be drilled to a total vertical depth of 12,250 feet with a lateral of 7,920 feet and is flanked by established operators including WRC Energy (formerly Wold Oil Properties), Continental Resources, Impact Exploration, and Northwoods Energy.

The nearby Niobrara wells have been highly productive with cumulative production of more than 250 Mboe per well in the first twenty-four months and EUR’s of 600 Mboe over the life of the wells, with the offsetting Tuesday Draw 38-74 (Wold Oil Properties) having produced approximately 650 Mboe from the Frontier formation.

Three Crown currently is seeking partners to participate in the Patterson 3H Well and Falcon Prospect. An overview of the Falcon Prospect can be found HERE.

About Three Crown Petroleum:

Three Crown Petroleum LLC is a private oil and gas exploration and exploitation company that was founded in 2005 by Howard Cooper. The company currently focuses on prospects primarily in and around the Rocky Mountain region and seeks to partner with strong, reputable producers in the industry.

Mr. Cooper has a twenty-five-year track record of developing oil and gas projects in the Rockies and internationally. In 2014, Mr. Cooper raised a $25 million fund for the purchase of Wyoming Powder River Assets, partnering with various operators to open new areas of the Basin. Some of the companies Three Crown has partnered with include Brigham Oil and Gas (merged with Statoil), Samson Resources, ATX Energy Partners, and Whiting Petroleum (merged with Oasis Petroleum), among many others. In 2011 and 2012 Mr. Cooper led a $200 million capital raise for drilling offshore wells in the Mediterranean.

Three Crown has developed acreage positions in North Dakota’s Williston Basin, Western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, Eastern Colorado’s DJ Basin, and Wyoming’s D-J and Powder River Basin. The Company’s current focus is the J-Sands, Codell and Niobrara oil and gas play in Southeast Wyoming in the DJ Basin and the Sussex, Shannon, Niobrara, Frontier and Mowry oil and gas plays in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Three Crown is currently drilling a Niobrara Well in Converse County, Wyoming.

For more information or to participate in the high potential Falcon Prospect please contact:

H. Howard Cooper

President, Three Crown Petroleum

(970) 756-4747

[email protected]

www.threecrownpetroleum.com

